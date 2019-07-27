Speech to Text for Good Samaritan Hospital offers new cancer treatment

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wood. one southern indiana hospital has a new tool for breast cancer patients. good samaritan hospital in vincennes says its now offering heart radiation treatment. it's for breast cancer patients who receive radiation to their left breasts. these patients are often at risk of increased cardiac morbidity and mortality in their lifetime. the new technique is called deep inspiration breath hold. during radiation... patients will take a deep breath and hold it while radiation is being delivered. this helps to avoid radiation close to the heart. good samaritan officials say the hospital is the only one in the