McDonald's celebrates grand re-opening

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 7:15 PM
Updated: Jul 27, 2019 7:15 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

people at the event. a local business is celebrating 40 years with the community. the mcdonald's on u-s 41 in terre haute held a grand re-opening ceremony this morning. the ceremony also included a fundraiser. a portion of today's sales go toward the vigo county youth soccer association. ronald mcdonald himself also made a guest appearance. those at the ceremony got the chance to enter to win some prizes. the first hundred people in line got free big macs. you'll remember this location was closed for several weeks for
