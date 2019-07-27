Speech to Text for Families supported at "We Live" event

next year. there are several other events happening across the valley to help get your child ready to go back to school. in tonight's education alert... the hamilton center hosted the annual "we live" event today. organizers connected families to the resources they need. children got school supplies... haircuts... and enjoyed several activities like an obstacle course and basketball games. organizers say the event is called "we live" because every individual is important. "it always makes me feel good to make other people feel good.. to be able to give back. you see them smiling they love it. playing ball. everybody dancing just having a good time you know the rewards. it's a community just giving back." organizers estimate there were nearly 35-hundred