Speech to Text for Volunteers "Serve the Valley" on day 2 of event

to do another in the future. hundreds of volunteers were back at it today -- working together to serve the valley! the united way has been leading volunteers efforts. over the past two days... more than 8-hundred volunteers helped with more than 55-projects. the goal is to create positive change and highlight some of the non-profit groups already doing good work in the wabash valley. one of today's projects focused on helping foster families by providing school supplies and free hair cuts to 5-hundred kids in the wabash valley. "to have the support as a foster parent, to not financially have to go out and purchase school supplies for multiple children, it means the world to me to be able to give to kids in any way shape or form." volunteers helped with several other projects and worked with various organizations. you just heard from the group -- borrowed hearts. this was the organizations first back-to-school event. the group plans to do another event