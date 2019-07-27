Speech to Text for Ride for our Troops Bike Show

a local group is coming together to support the troops. the american legion riders post 104 hosted a ride for our troops bike show today. all the money raised goes toward helping veterans. there was a motorcycle ride... car show... food... and more. organizers say they want veterans to know they are appreciated. "our vets are overlooked. they're not appreciated i don't believe to where they need to be. they're just basically over looked. we need to support our troops and our vets. they support us. they are the reason we have the freedoms to do the things that were doing today. if it weren't for them we wouldn't be here doing what we're doing now." this was the first year for the event... but organizers hope