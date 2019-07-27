Clear

1 killed in morning car accident

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 7:11 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

strong community support. one person is dead after an early morning accident in clay county. it happened around 8:30 on state road 59 near county road 8-hundred north. we have reached out to investigators to get more information about what caused the crash. according to clay county authorites... more information will be released later this evening. first responders confirm a female died as a result of the wreck. the road was also closed as crews worked the scene this morning but has since been reopened. we'll have more information on this as soon as those details are
