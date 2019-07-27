Clear

Shelter needs help after taking in 15 dogs

Shelter needs help after taking in 15 dogs

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 7:10 PM
Updated: Jul 27, 2019 7:10 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Shelter needs help after taking in 15 dogs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

website... wthitv.com. a wabash valley humane society is asking for your help. a martin county humane society board member says the shelter has taken in 15-dogs in bad shape. now... they need help from the community to get the dogs the care they need. staff at the humane society say the dogs will need vet care and medication to get them on the road to recovery. the shelter took the dogs after they say the person caring for them "got in over their head" and they were not intentionally harmed. you can donate to help these animals through the shelter's facebook page. staff say they are always grateful for the
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Sunny and warmer weekend ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Petition to move Halloween

Image

Good Samaritan Hospital offers new cancer treatment

Image

McDonald's celebrates grand re-opening

Image

Families supported at "We Live" event

Image

Volunteers "Serve the Valley" on day 2 of event

Image

Ride for our Troops Bike Show

Image

1 killed in morning car accident

Image

Shelter needs help after taking in 15 dogs

Image

Group shares poll results regarding jail plan

Image

Terre Haute man arrested for raping a child

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather