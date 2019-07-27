Speech to Text for Group shares poll results regarding jail plan

officials." the results are in... and members of a vigo county group say the numbers support their idea to build a new jail where the jail is now. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 at six. yet another forum regarding plans for a new vigo county jail was held today. the group -- citizens for better government in vigo county -- has been hosting a series of public meetings. today's discussion centered around results from a recent poll. news 10's richard solomon was at the forum... and has more on the poll and the results. richar} members of citizens for better government in vigo county say their voices aren't being heard. nearly 40 people were at saturday's meeting.. some at the meeting argue it will cost "too much" money t build a "new" jail anywhere els other than where it sits now. i talked to one man who was very vocal at the meeting. he told me building a bigger jail is just morally wrong. pk} ralph leck says a bigger jail at a new location isn't what taxpayers want. "we're talking 8x larger a jail than we need right now. we need a very small jail we can fit it into the footprint that we currently have at the current site" he was one of 40 people at a jail forum meeting saturday. it was hosted by the citizens for better government in vigo county. he thinks they should get help so they don't need to go to jail. "lets love our neighbors and care for them by looking at best practices in other areas of the world we'll be better off for it and it'll cost us far less" those at the meeting aren't alone in their beliefs. the group created a petition and an online poll. member of the group charlie williams told me for both...nearly 15 hundred people responded to each question. the facebook poll was open for a week. it asked "do you support a less expensive jail at the courthouse" 90% responded in favor with 10% percent wanting it rezoned. and on the petition.. williams says 84.7 percent of people agreed...saying a new jail at a new location is "too expensive". 14.6 percent declined to sign the petition... and point 7 percent responded in favor of the county's plan to build the jail near the mall. "i think the numbers are pretty overwhelming we hope this sends a clear message to all of our elected officials it belongs on the courthouse property" williams says the group is going to keep urging the city council to reject the rezoning proposal. leck says that's what he wants " it's bad morally and it's also bad financially. let's have a more equitable and i think humane system" richar} williams says the group will be at the next city council meeting where jail rezoning will be discussed. that's next thursday..august 1st. it starts at 6 in the evening. back to