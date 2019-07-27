Speech to Text for Terre Haute man arrested for raping a child

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you. a terre haute man is behind bars tonight after police say he raped a child. in tonight's crime alert... the arrest comes after a week-long investigation starting with a "cyber tip." according to indiana state police... dionel juan mateo raped a child under the age of 14. they say he also had child pornography. the internet crimes against children task force arrested mateo friday night. the task force started investigating him after getting a tip from the national center for missing and exploited children. this serves as a reminder... if you have information about a crime against children... contact police or visit the n-c-m-e-c website. we've got a link to that on our