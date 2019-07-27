Speech to Text for Saturday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is a live here is a live look from terre haute this morning. you can see... today: mostly sunny, breezy. high: 86 tonight: mostly clear, cool. low: 65 tomorrow: mostly sunny, warmer. high: 88 today: mostly sunny, breezy. high: 86 tonight: mostly clear, cool. low: 65 tomorrow: mostly sunny, warmer. high: 88 still ahead still ahead on news 10...