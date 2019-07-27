Clear

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Mostly sunny, breezy. HIGH: 86

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 9:35 AM
Updated: Jul 27, 2019 9:36 AM
Posted By: Brady Harp

today: mostly sunny, breezy. high: 86 tonight: mostly clear, cool. low: 65 tomorrow: mostly sunny, warmer. high: 88
Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Sunny and warmer weekend ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

