Colten Panaranto

TH Rex pitcher following in his great grandfathers footsteps

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: Jul 26, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Colten Panaranto

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

from. where my roots are. played ntll. played their 12 years, biggest commitment i've had in my life. terre haute is a big part of that". as a youngster in terre haute panaranto also has fond memories of going to terre haute rex games... colten "grew up coming to the games". panaranto has been a great pitcher for the rex.....he leads the prospect league in wins, but its not just his arm that's catching the attention of fans around the wabash valley.... john saw that name knew it had to be a grandson or something. colten is the great grandson of baseball great till panaranto.... colten "i get asked about him all the time. if i know him and related to him. awesome knowing that there's a rich history for my family here". til certainly left quite the legacy. as a pitcher, he signed as a teenager in the late 1930s with the new york yankees. john: signed with yankees and with south with them for spring training as 17 year old kid. pitched batting practice lou gehrig and tony velasro. all that murders row they had back then. til also played minor league baseball for the terre haute phillies....colten is well aware of the things he did. colten: "i have a baseball when he threw a no hitter for the phillies. its signed by whole team. i have that at home". colten: "haven't had professional team in terre haute for so long for him to be part of that history is sweet. just hope to live up to the name".
