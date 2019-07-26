Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Groups flock to Terre Haute for racing event

Groups flock to Terre Haute for racing event

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 10:26 PM
Updated: Jul 26, 2019 10:26 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Groups flock to Terre Haute for racing event

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

flocked to the dozens have flocked to the wabash valley to catch some racing this weekend.. its for "round 8" of the midwest cross-country racing event. our crews caught set up ahead of tonight's races. all ages will race atv's... and dirt bikes. this is the first year here...but the 11th season for the event. organizers say they're expecting over 2-thousand people at the event. they say it's a way to get the whole family involved. " one of my favorite parts is the bringing of families together. like we have so many families that follow us for every single race and they are always coming out and watching. and that's what they look forward to. our race dates are on their calendar and they just count down the days till they are here with their family." the race continues through sunday.. they kick off with youth races at 8:30 am. its 25 dollars to register to race... to find out the rules and times...
Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Sunny and warmer weekend ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Colten Panaranto

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Groups flock to Terre Haute for racing event

Image

New Meadows based business holds Friday night open house

Image

"Execute justice, not people..." Sisters of Providence speak out against Federal Executions

Image

Washington man charged in one-month-old's death

Image

Golf benefit set to help local children

Image

New Hobby Lobby coming to Vincennes

Image

The cost to house inmates is going up

Image

Friday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather