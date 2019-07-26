Speech to Text for Groups flock to Terre Haute for racing event

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

flocked to the dozens have flocked to the wabash valley to catch some racing this weekend.. its for "round 8" of the midwest cross-country racing event. our crews caught set up ahead of tonight's races. all ages will race atv's... and dirt bikes. this is the first year here...but the 11th season for the event. organizers say they're expecting over 2-thousand people at the event. they say it's a way to get the whole family involved. " one of my favorite parts is the bringing of families together. like we have so many families that follow us for every single race and they are always coming out and watching. and that's what they look forward to. our race dates are on their calendar and they just count down the days till they are here with their family." the race continues through sunday.. they kick off with youth races at 8:30 am. its 25 dollars to register to race... to find out the rules and times...