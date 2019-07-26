Speech to Text for "Execute justice, not people..." Sisters of Providence speak out against Federal Executions

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

first five the first the first five executions are set to take place for inmates on federal death row.. since 2003. its an order federal officials say will bring justice to victims of horrific crimes.. but some in the wabash valley say... they're not for this change. "execute justice not people" attorney general william barr made the announcement yesterday... he directed the federal bureau of prisons to adopt an addendum to the federal execution protocal. that makes way for capital punishment to resume after nearly two decades.. death row on the federal level is located right here in terre haute.. at the terre haute federal penintentiary. news 10s sarah lehman is live in our newsroom tonight. she spoke with the sisters of providence of saint mary-of-the woods.. in tonight's top story.. sarah shares why this group feels strongly "against" capita punishment. patrece... the sisters of providence have always been outspoken when it comes to federal executions. they've had silent protests at each one in the past. now that federal executions will start again they say they'll be at each one. "we don't believe that killing is right whether it's done in anger or whether it's done by a law enforcement. killing is killing." sister rita clare gerardot has been in the sisters of providence congregation since 19-44. so you can imagine she's seen a lot of things going on in the wabash valley... the state... country and the world. one of those things is the death penalty. "i don't believe in the death penalty. as a community we don't believe in the death penalty." now -- after almost two decades the capital punishment will start again -- right here in terre haute. and sister rita clare says she will still fight against it. "what they've done is detestable, certaintly, and they deserve to be punished but killing them is not the answer to that. /// life in prison without the possibilty of parole is certaintly a punishment that they have to live with day after day after day." she says she's been to all of the executions that have happened in the past at terre haute's federal prison. "it was very very solem you know there was no chit chat back and forth it was a very solem gathering of people. and sobering very sobering." her hope is to have no more -- but if they continue she will be at the next. "we should never ever judge a person by the worst thing that they've ever done and i'm sure that most of these men who are there that is probably the worst thing that they have ever done." there are five death row inmates already scheduled for execution. those will start in december. sister rita clare says the sisters of providence and other clergy members will be there to pray for the prisoner... their families... and the people they killed. reporting live in the newsroom i'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you. each of each of those inmates set for execution.. has been convicted of murdering children.. the elderly. and families.. daniel lewis lee.. lezmond mitchell...and wesley ira purkey will be executed in december. alfred bourgeois and dustin lee honken face execution in january. each execution will happen in