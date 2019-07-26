Speech to Text for Washington man charged in one-month-old's death

terre haute. a child has died and a man who police believe is responsible is now in jail. it's brand new information for you tonight. indiana state police have arrested this man.. bobby leighty of washington,indiana. they say earlier this week, he was the caretaker of one month old kyson jones of loogootee. they say at some point under his care the baby became unresponsive. that's when police say leighty called the family, who eventually called 9-1-1. jones was taken to riley hospital for children. he died earlier today. leighty faces charges of "neglect resulting in serious bodily injury. police say most likely, that will change to neglect resulting in death leighty is waiting