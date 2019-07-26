Clear

The cost to house inmates is going up

The cost to house inmates is going up

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 6:13 PM
Updated: Jul 26, 2019 6:13 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for The cost to house inmates is going up

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

jail overcrowding continues to plague counties across the state of indiana. this includes right here in the wabash valley. tonight it's forcing at lease one local county to make some tough decisions. good evening and thanks for joining us. 3 vigo...knox...greene...verm... n and sullivan. those counties all have one thing in common when it comes to county jails. they're all dealing with jail overcrowding. and now..the state of indiana has upped the ante. county jails that house inmates in "other facilities" will now having to pay more. new for you tonight at 6... news 10 spoke with sullivan county sheriff clark cottom. he said the added cost could mean his small county jail is dishing out 3-to-4-hundred thousand dollars a year! right now...sullivan is facing severe jail overcrowding. just this past january, they were at 200-percent capacity! to help with overcrowding.. .they have inmates in 5 different counties. the price to house a county to county inmate "was" 35-dollars per person per day. but now...that's going up 2-dollars 50-cents per inmate this year. it'll go up another 2-50 "next" year. it's a major cost for a facility that's already dealing with financial challenges. ..."some of our inmates are as far as two hours away. it creates a real logistics challenge for us. we have to transport the inmates. we have to go pick them up. we have to bring them back to court..take them back to the facility. so the cost has greatly increased as ar as wear and tear on our vehicles...fuel costs...overtime costs..." sheriff cottom is working closely with the sullivan county council and commissioners to possibly build a new facility. he says they need a large enough plot of land to build on. it should be one that can withstand an expansion in the future.
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Sunny and warmer weekend ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Golf benefit set to help local children

Image

New Hobby Lobby coming to Vincennes

Image

The cost to house inmates is going up

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Record number of volunteers for Serve the Valley event

Image

Terre Haute business hosts back to school bash

Image

The AMT Academy at VU

Image

Growing Season Update

Image

Closed, open, and closed again: Mechanical issues forced the closure of the Deming Park Pool

Image

Knox County Sheriff's Office will need to 'reevaluate resources' ahead of the school year after Bic

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather