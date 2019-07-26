Speech to Text for The cost to house inmates is going up

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

jail overcrowding continues to plague counties across the state of indiana. this includes right here in the wabash valley. tonight it's forcing at lease one local county to make some tough decisions. good evening and thanks for joining us. 3 vigo...knox...greene...verm... n and sullivan. those counties all have one thing in common when it comes to county jails. they're all dealing with jail overcrowding. and now..the state of indiana has upped the ante. county jails that house inmates in "other facilities" will now having to pay more. new for you tonight at 6... news 10 spoke with sullivan county sheriff clark cottom. he said the added cost could mean his small county jail is dishing out 3-to-4-hundred thousand dollars a year! right now...sullivan is facing severe jail overcrowding. just this past january, they were at 200-percent capacity! to help with overcrowding.. .they have inmates in 5 different counties. the price to house a county to county inmate "was" 35-dollars per person per day. but now...that's going up 2-dollars 50-cents per inmate this year. it'll go up another 2-50 "next" year. it's a major cost for a facility that's already dealing with financial challenges. ..."some of our inmates are as far as two hours away. it creates a real logistics challenge for us. we have to transport the inmates. we have to go pick them up. we have to bring them back to court..take them back to the facility. so the cost has greatly increased as ar as wear and tear on our vehicles...fuel costs...overtime costs..." sheriff cottom is working closely with the sullivan county council and commissioners to possibly build a new facility. he says they need a large enough plot of land to build on. it should be one that can withstand an expansion in the future.