Record number of volunteers for Serve the Valley event

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 6:02 PM
Updated: Jul 26, 2019 6:02 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

the annual "serve the the annual the annual "serve the valley event" is underway! "today" and "tomorrow".. more than "800"-volunteers are giving back to their communities. "united way says".. this is the largest group of volunteers "in the event's history". new for you now at "5"... news 10's "tilly marlatt".. is in the studio.. to show us.. "some of the good" that's happening. /////// gardening, painting, bunk bed building...you name it, it's on the project list. volunteers are helping non-profit organizations check some much-needed items off their list. 55 projects are on the agenda for this year's "serve the valley" event. one of them is the i-s-u community garden in terre haute. i met with the manager of the garden. 20 volunteers helped there today. they were getting rid of weeds.. and clearing out invasive species. the work they were able to complete in a few short hours could have taken days without the extra help. "if you just look around, if you saw the garden before 8:30 and then look at it again now at 12:30, it's just night and day difference to the exterior and interior of the garden." "there are so many good people who do little itty bitty things that make life better, you know? and i met 20 of them today." if you would like to participate in serve the valley tomorrow, volunteer spots are still available. visit the united way's website to register. it's the link at the bottom of your screen. there's a breakfast in the morning for the volunteers. coming up at 6, i'll tell you more about the projects that are being completed this year and the impact you can expect
