Speech to Text for Terre Haute business hosts back to school bash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"a terre haute business".. is once again holding "a back-to-school bash'! for the 4th straight year.. "american rental terre haute" i giving away "free backpacks" an "school supplies". and there will also be "a drawing" "for a brand new laptop" "tomorrow afternoon". "employees say".. it feels good "to give back"! "the event" continues until "7"-o'clock tonight.. and picks back-up again "tomorrow" from "9"-until-"6". "american rental" is right across the street "from gilbert park"