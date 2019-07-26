The AMT Academy at VU

Clear

"unemployment rates" across the hoosier state.. have remained "relatively steady" fo 20-19. "right now".. "indiana" sits at "3"-point-"6"-percent news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. tells us.. "how vincennes university" hosted a program to help train those.. who will teach the workforce. //////// ////// "jobs in advanced manufacturing are growing every year. that means it's that much more important to get students the education they need to be ready for those open positions." teachers and industry leaders are taking a two week advanced manufacturing technology academy course. the event is put on by the federation for advanced manufacturing education.. or "fame". the goal is to help teachers and businesses learn the best way to get students ready for jobs in the industry. dennis parker of fame says there are 500,000 unfilled positions nationwide in this industry alone. making it that much more important to get those going into the workforce.. ready to go. parker says getting ready goes beyond learning how to use the equipment. "those teachers will not only teach technology like they always have. they will be very deeply engaged in teaching the professional behaviors and teaching the manufacturing core exercises. so it's totally new ground for the typical college instructor." "i had the chance to speak with one business leader today. at the top of the hour i'll have what he sees as important for getting ready for the workforce. in vincennes, gary brian news 10." //////
