Clear

Growing Season Update

Growing Season Update

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 5:47 PM
Updated: Jul 26, 2019 5:47 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Growing Season Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"farmers in the wabash valley".. are still feeling the effects "of a difficult planting season". the storm team's "brady harp".. spoke with a farmer today.. about how the local industry is doing. he continues our "live" coverage for you now on this issue.. with what needs to be done.. to get through the rest of this growing season. /////// farmers say their crops are growing across the region.... but many crops will not be salvageable after excessive rain earlier this spring. area farmers say they finally have most of their crops planted after weeks of excessive rain during planting season. however...many of the crops they managed to get in the ground were not planted in good conditions. dwight ludwig: "we started off and had a real short planting window at the beginning of the season and they got bad and got bad fast and they stayed that way." the typical harvest time is still a few weeks away... but ludwig says it'll be even longer for those crops planted late. farmers say growing conditions right now are good - but will it be enough after an excessively rainy planting season? dwight ludwig: "the soil was so saturated that it just wasn't growing very well at all when we first got it planted now we have had a little bit of dry weather and rainfall that last few weeks so we have had ideal growing conditions." ludwig says this year may have brought the worst conditions since he started farming. ludwig: "this is going to go down as one of the worst on record i'm sure. there's going to be a lot of farmers that remember this for a good long time. it was just extremely stressful getting the crops in and continues to be." //////// farmers say they usually like to harvest in late september and early october. for now... they are working to maintain the crops they did get planted. live in clay county - brady harp - storm team 10. //////
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Sunny and warmer weekend ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Golf benefit set to help local children

Image

New Hobby Lobby coming to Vincennes

Image

The cost to house inmates is going up

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Record number of volunteers for Serve the Valley event

Image

Terre Haute business hosts back to school bash

Image

The AMT Academy at VU

Image

Growing Season Update

Image

Closed, open, and closed again: Mechanical issues forced the closure of the Deming Park Pool

Image

Knox County Sheriff's Office will need to 'reevaluate resources' ahead of the school year after Bic

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather