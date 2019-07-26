Speech to Text for Growing Season Update

"farmers in the wabash valley".. are still feeling the effects "of a difficult planting season". the storm team's "brady harp".. spoke with a farmer today.. about how the local industry is doing. he continues our "live" coverage for you now on this issue.. with what needs to be done.. to get through the rest of this growing season. /////// farmers say their crops are growing across the region.... but many crops will not be salvageable after excessive rain earlier this spring. area farmers say they finally have most of their crops planted after weeks of excessive rain during planting season. however...many of the crops they managed to get in the ground were not planted in good conditions. dwight ludwig: "we started off and had a real short planting window at the beginning of the season and they got bad and got bad fast and they stayed that way." the typical harvest time is still a few weeks away... but ludwig says it'll be even longer for those crops planted late. farmers say growing conditions right now are good - but will it be enough after an excessively rainy planting season? dwight ludwig: "the soil was so saturated that it just wasn't growing very well at all when we first got it planted now we have had a little bit of dry weather and rainfall that last few weeks so we have had ideal growing conditions." ludwig says this year may have brought the worst conditions since he started farming. ludwig: "this is going to go down as one of the worst on record i'm sure. there's going to be a lot of farmers that remember this for a good long time. it was just extremely stressful getting the crops in and continues to be." //////// farmers say they usually like to harvest in late september and early october. for now... they are working to maintain the crops they did get planted. live in clay county - brady harp - storm team 10. //////