Clear

Closed, open, and closed again: Mechanical issues forced the closure of the Deming Park Pool

Closed, open, and closed again: Mechanical issues forced the closure of the Deming Park Pool

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 5:40 PM
Updated: Jul 26, 2019 5:40 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Closed, open, and closed again: Mechanical issues forced the closure of the Deming Park Pool

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

move forward". "the deming park pool".. is closed again. "the pool" re-opened on-time this afternoon after being "closed" yesterday. but then.. it closed "again" just a couple of hours later. "management told us".. there have been "mechanical problems". "ashley tyler" "with the parks and recreation department says".. she will meet with maintenance crews to figure-out the exact problem with the pool. she said.. these kinds of things
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Sunny and warmer weekend ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Golf benefit set to help local children

Image

New Hobby Lobby coming to Vincennes

Image

The cost to house inmates is going up

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Record number of volunteers for Serve the Valley event

Image

Terre Haute business hosts back to school bash

Image

The AMT Academy at VU

Image

Growing Season Update

Image

Closed, open, and closed again: Mechanical issues forced the closure of the Deming Park Pool

Image

Knox County Sheriff's Office will need to 'reevaluate resources' ahead of the school year after Bic

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather