Speech to Text for Police warn of phone scam

for monday. "local police" are seeing "a jump" "in phone scams". in fact.. in the last year.. "americans" lost "10"-point-"5"-billion-dollar "to phone scams". in this "consumer alert"... news 10's "dominic miranda" spoke "with local law enforcement". he joins us now.. to explain.. "what "you" need to watch-out for". ////////// that's right susie. . . we take phone calls here at news 10 almost daily about people dealing with scam phone calls. so we know sometimes.. unfortunately -- people give in... and send money. it's why police are sending **another warning about the most recent tactic. they say these scammers are preying on the elderly population by tugging at their heart strings. scammers will say that your loved one is in jail. . or in trouble. . . and they need money. it's a red flag if the caller says they need money immediately. they try to get people flustered and in a hurry. scammers often ask for your green dot card number. . . credit card number. . .or your checking account information. they will even sometimes ask you to send them cash. local police urge you to take steps if you think you're being scammed. ///// ///// "look if they say we have your loved one. . . name it your son. . .grandson. . . daughter. . .call that person. what they'll tell you is don't call them. . . don't call them because they are here with us. . . it's embarrassing. just send us the money and we'll take care of whatever needs done. call the person. if they don't answer. . .call a person that you trust." //////// if this if this happens to you . . . "report it" directly to authorities. chances are you're not the only one.. you can check in with your local police department... or your state's attorney general's office. susie. .