Speech to Text for Greene County Jail guard admits to sexual relationship with an inmate, court documents allege

dollars bond. "a former jail officer".. ends-up.. "on the wrong side of the law". "35"-year-old "chad andrew ray" of "switz city" is charge with "2"-counts "of sexual misconduct". "detectives say".. "ray" and inmate "kyla sims" had a sexual relationship while he was working "at the greene county jail". according to court documents.. "ray" and "sims" also corresponded many times through letters and phone calls. "ray" is out on a "1"-thousand-dollar bond this afternoon. his initial hearing.. is scheduled