Speech to Text for Sullivan County man charged after four-week-old baby suffers life-threatening injuries

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"a baby".. continues to recover at this hour "from life- threatening injuries". "indiana state police say".. "this man".. "24"-year-old "dalton arnold" sullivan.. is responsible "for battering the child". "a criminal investigation" was launched "on may 21st". at that time.. "the baby" was just "4"-weeks-old and suffered significant life-threatening injuries. "arnold" is charged with battery resulting in impairment.. and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. he's being held "in the sullivan county jail" on "60"-thousand