Cyberbullying on the rise for girls nationwide

Cyberbullying on the rise for girls nationwide

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 5:21 PM
Updated: Jul 26, 2019 5:21 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

this heartbreaking "it's heartbreaking and at this point in our nation it's scary." /////// "cyber-bullying".. is on the rise "for girls".. and has loca parents "worried". good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's friday, july 26th. ////// "21"-percent of girls "nationwide".. fall victim "to cyber-bullying".. that's according "to the national center for education statistics". it's something that has "local parents on edge".. as they're getting their children ready for a new school year. news 10's "richard solomon".. joins us now "live" from our newsroom.. with more.. on how to recognize "if" your child's "at risk". ///////// "cyberbullying" can happen non-stop because of "this" the harassment usually happens on social media apps like instagram...facebook..or twitter. cyberbullying can happen to anyone.... i talked with emily owens at the hamilton center about why it's higher in adolesent girls. she told me they show more "verbal aggression" than boys. that can be things like rumors or harsh remarks. typically....girls bully "other girls" online. owens say this hurtful behavior can lead to depression...isolation...and even suicidal thoughts. she says in some ways...cyberbullying could be worse than physical bullying. //////// "all the social media sites that they can have access to 24/7 so it's a constant. and if they're being bullied then it's always there /// "you never know just how serious these threats can be." ///////// owens told me schools see a lot of cyberbullying. with the school year starting up soon.. we'll hear from one mother and daughter on how they prepare for this kind of situation. that's coming up at the top of the hour. reporting live in the newsroom richard solomon news 10. /////
