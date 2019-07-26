Clear

Friday Afternoon Weather

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 12:23 PM
Updated: Jul 26, 2019 12:24 PM
more sun for the afternoon, but we'll see a few clouds mix in. clear and a little warmer tonight, a low at 63. getting hot for the weekend: sunshine for your saturday, a high at 87. sunshine again for your sunday, a high at 88. chances for showers and storms show up for the first part of next week.
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
