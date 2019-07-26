Clear

Miracle Treat Day

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 12:08 PM
Updated: Jul 26, 2019 12:08 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Miracle Treat Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news 10's "brady harp".. "happening today".. "a really good reason" you should stop by "dairy queen"! there's nothing better to compliment this great weather we're living with "right now".. than digging into your favorite flavored "blizzard"! news 10's "brady harp".. has the best assignment of the day! he joins us now "live".. from "the dairy queen" on wabas avenue. "hey there brady"! //////// it's miracle treat day here at dairy queen! for the rest of the day one dollar from each sale of a blizzard at dairy queen will be donated to childrens miracle network hospitals. the local childrens miracle network hospital is riley children's hospital in indianapolis. organizers say this event really helps the hospital and brings out impressive donation totals. i talked with the manager of a dairy queen in terre haute and theuy said last year they raised over 6000 dollars at just one of the stores. so come on out and help out and enjoy ice cream! live in terre haute - brady harp - storm team 10. //////// "if" you need "if" you need another reason to get a blizzard today? more than "10"-million "sick" and "injured children"
