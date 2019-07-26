Speech to Text for Fontanet Bean Dinner Saturday July 27th Noon-10pm 9336 N Baldwin Street Fontanet In

join us- friday welcome to the fontanet bean dinner! join us- friday july 27th & saturday july 28th 2018 each year fontanet, in enjoys the annual fontanet bean dinner festival, a tradition stemming from a civil war veterans' picnic first held in 1890. the festival was originally held on land near the dupont powder mill. after the mill exploded in 1907, the picnic moved to the site known as holloway grove, donated by local landowner bill holloway. the bean dinner grounds are located at: 9336 north baldwin street, fontanet, in 47851 this year's event schedule: friday july 27th 6pm-10pm - games & inflatables (kids only) 6pm-til gone - free beans by the bowl 6pm-close - bingo 6pm-9:30pm - live music "country 90 proof" saturday july 28th 6am-11:45am - cooking of 1000lbs of beans and 150lbs of bacon 10am-noon - cruise-in registration noon-3pm - 23rd annual open cruise in 11:45am - raising of the american flag rosedale post # 290 12pm-2pm - free serving of the beans by the pan