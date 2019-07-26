Speech to Text for 7.26 AM Wx

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it'll be a fantastic friday, ya'll. mainly sunny, a high at 83, low humidity and a calm breeze. clear and a little warmer tonight, a low at 63. getting hot for the weekend: sunshine for your saturday, a high at 87. sunshine again for your sunday, a high at 88. chances for showers and storms show up for the first part of next week. the time now is ?? in indiana, ?? in illinois. //// a look at the morning's top stories we're following for you.. straight ahead. //// and... why stocks fell for amazon.