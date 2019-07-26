7.26 AM Wx

Clear

Sunny, and warm for the weekend.

it'll be a fantastic friday, ya'll. mainly sunny, a high at 83, low humidity and a calm breeze. clear and a little warmer tonight, a low at 63. getting hot for the weekend: sunshine for your saturday, a high at 87. sunshine again for your sunday, a high at 88. chances for showers and storms show up for the first part of next week. it'll be a fantastic friday, ya'll. mainly sunny, a high at 83, low humidity and a calm breeze. clear and a little warmer tonight, a low at 63. getting hot for the weekend: sunshine for your saturday, a high at 87. sunshine again for your sunday, a high at 88. chances for showers and storms show up for the first part it'll be a fantastic friday, ya'll. mainly sunny, a high at 83, low humidity and a calm breeze. clear and a little warmer tonight, a low at 63. getting hot for the weekend: sunshine for your saturday, a high at 87. sunshine again for your sunday, a high at 88. chances for showers and storms show up for the first part of next week. it'll be a fantastic friday, ya'll. mainly sunny, a high at 83, low humidity and a calm breeze. clear and a little warmer tonight, a low at 63. getting hot for the weekend: sunshine for your saturday, a high at 87. sunshine again for your sunday, a high at 88. chances for showers the time now is ?? in indiana, ?? in illinois. //// a look at the morning's top stories we're following for you.. straight ahead. //// and... why stocks fell for amazon.
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
