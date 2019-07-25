Speech to Text for Danny Etling

back... the defending super bowl champion new england patriots held their first training camp practice today and former terre haute south brave danny etling was one of the big topics.... you remember the quarterback was drafted in 2018 by the patriots in the seventh round... he was on their practice squad all last year and it appeared new england really liked him... most practice squad players don't travel with teams but the pats took him regularly on road games... well it appears if etling is going to stay with new england it won't be as a qb....the franchise in april drafted another qb bumping danny out of the equation... that was further evidence thursday, danny didn't have on the red qb jersey.....but rather a white jersey, that all non-qb positions wear.... during practice etling, who's number five in the video you're watching was working with the wide receivers....his speed last year during a preseason game caught their attention. etling has faced adversity his entire fooball career, so this lastest move from qb to wide receiver doesn't bother him! <i love football. i love playing football. i'm out here in a nfl training camp getting to play for the patriots. getting to find a new role for myself. getting to be coached by the greatest coaches. get to be a teammate of some of the greatest teammate of all time. i've really enjoyed being apart of this team. i'm willing to do whatever it takes to continue to do that. contniue to become a better football player.>