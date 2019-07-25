Clear

Danny Etling

Etling moves to wide receiver

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 10:30 PM
Updated: Jul 25, 2019 10:30 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Danny Etling

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

back... the defending super bowl champion new england patriots held their first training camp practice today and former terre haute south brave danny etling was one of the big topics.... you remember the quarterback was drafted in 2018 by the patriots in the seventh round... he was on their practice squad all last year and it appeared new england really liked him... most practice squad players don't travel with teams but the pats took him regularly on road games... well it appears if etling is going to stay with new england it won't be as a qb....the franchise in april drafted another qb bumping danny out of the equation... that was further evidence thursday, danny didn't have on the red qb jersey.....but rather a white jersey, that all non-qb positions wear.... during practice etling, who's number five in the video you're watching was working with the wide receivers....his speed last year during a preseason game caught their attention. etling has faced adversity his entire fooball career, so this lastest move from qb to wide receiver doesn't bother him! <i love football. i love playing football. i'm out here in a nfl training camp getting to play for the patriots. getting to find a new role for myself. getting to be coached by the greatest coaches. get to be a teammate of some of the greatest teammate of all time. i've really enjoyed being apart of this team. i'm willing to do whatever it takes to continue to do that. contniue to become a better football player.>
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
More sunshine, slowly warming up.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Danny Etling

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Free Night Swim event brings a big crowd in Brazil

Image

Annual Parade of Classrooms gives Vigo County educators inspiration

Image

Virtual Schools Growing

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Walgreens Cologne thief

Image

Why are the skies red before and after storms?

Image

South Korean Rose-Hulman students receive tour of WTHI's studio

Image

Stuff the Bus drive underway, here's how you can help

Image

Miracle Treat Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather