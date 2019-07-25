Speech to Text for Annual Parade of Classrooms gives Vigo County educators inspiration

30th, 20-20. vigo county teachers got a chance to see some classroom inspiration today! its part of the annual "parade of elementary classrooms". fayette and sugar creek consolidated elementary schools were setup for teachers to come and view.. it's a chance for teachers to check out bulletin boards, displays, classroom management and so much more! the teachers were even on hand to share thier ideas.. its all to create a better environment for students. "teachers are very resourceful people. they think outside the box and they want to continue to learn. they are lifelong learners. so what's the best way to do that is through teachers or other collegues. " teachers will return to their classrooms august 5th.. the students