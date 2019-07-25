Speech to Text for Virtual Schools Growing

"he was just missing so many days that academically i felt like he just wasnt' getting what he was supposed to" students across the wabash valley, will soon be headed back into the classroom.. but some students have chosen an alternative way of getting their education. news 10's sarah lehman met up with a parent whose son is enrolled in a virtual school. in tonights education alert.. sarah joins us with more on "why" they chose this path. patrece...rondrell... virtual schools have been a big talker in vigo county recently. that's because the vigo county school corporation is hoping to start their own virtual school. a lot of people say they don't like the idea. but one mom i talked to today says she didn't really have another option. na} "your safety glasses" jarred seems like your typical 7th grade student...except he doesn't get his education inside a classroom. he's enrolled online.. in indiana connections academy. it's something chandelle samagaio says wasn't what she expected for her son. "he always did really well in school. i mean we didn't have any issues with public school really and his grades were good and everything." that is until fourth grade. when he was diagnosed with a pain condition called complex regional pain syndrome. the family was in and out of the hospital a lot. making jarred miss over 70 days of school in fourth and fifth grade. that's when his mother decided something needed to be done. "i talked to the principal at the school and i was like you know what are my options. and we talked about the online school" now...with the online school he can work at his own pace. and he doesn't have to worry about missing class because of his condition. the family has been with the online school for one year now. and samagaio says it's an adjustment. "it's really hard to just keep him focused and on task and to keep him just going. /// you have to put the time into it you have to you know the first year is basically just working out the kinks. and she says it's something to really think about before you make the switch! "i have a whole new respect for teachers because it's hard it's way harder than i thought it was going to be." i mentioned earlier vigo county is starting their own school called "the vigo virtual success academy." it's an option for kids like jarred who need the virtual option, there's an open house for the virtual program july 30th at 6 at the booker t washington high school. reporting live i'm sarah lehman news 10. back to you.