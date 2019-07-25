Clear

Crime Stoppers: The Walgreens Cologne thief

Crime Stoppers: The Walgreens Cologne thief

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 10:07 PM
Updated: Jul 25, 2019 10:07 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Crime Stoppers: The Walgreens Cologne thief

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

an unrelated drug investigation. the vigo county sheriff's office is searching for a suspect in connection to a theft from a local drug store.. surveillance video caught it all. sheriff john plasse shares who they're looking for... in tonight's crime stoppers report. this week crime stoppers report comes from the files of the vigo county sheriff's office. on july 4th a theft occurred at walgreens on south us highway 41. take a look at the surveillance video. a black male entered the store and walked to the cologne counter, going behind it and placing numerous bottles of cologne in a shopping basket. he then immediately left the store. total value of stolen merchandise was over $1,700. detectives are needing your help identifying this individual. if you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop or go online at wthitv.com and follow the links. remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest. for crime stoppers and news 10 i am sheriff john
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
More sunshine, slowly warming up.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Danny Etling

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Free Night Swim event brings a big crowd in Brazil

Image

Annual Parade of Classrooms gives Vigo County educators inspiration

Image

Virtual Schools Growing

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Walgreens Cologne thief

Image

Why are the skies red before and after storms?

Image

South Korean Rose-Hulman students receive tour of WTHI's studio

Image

Stuff the Bus drive underway, here's how you can help

Image

Miracle Treat Day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather