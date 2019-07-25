Speech to Text for Crime Stoppers: The Walgreens Cologne thief

an unrelated drug investigation. the vigo county sheriff's office is searching for a suspect in connection to a theft from a local drug store.. surveillance video caught it all. sheriff john plasse shares who they're looking for... in tonight's crime stoppers report. this week crime stoppers report comes from the files of the vigo county sheriff's office. on july 4th a theft occurred at walgreens on south us highway 41. take a look at the surveillance video. a black male entered the store and walked to the cologne counter, going behind it and placing numerous bottles of cologne in a shopping basket. he then immediately left the store. total value of stolen merchandise was over $1,700. detectives are needing your help identifying this individual. if you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop or go online at wthitv.com and follow the links. remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest. for crime stoppers and news 10 i am sheriff john