Stuff the Bus drive underway, here's how you can help

Stuff the Bus drive underway, here's how you can help

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 6:17 PM
Updated: Jul 25, 2019 6:17 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

dairy queen registers. kids across the wabash valley are preparing to head back to school. today local organizations are stepping up to help. the "stuff the bus school supply drive" officially began today. buses are parked outside several stores...including wal marts in clinton and terre haute . there... you can drop off new supplies like pencils...paper...and crayons. organizers say having supplies taken care of can be a major relief to families. "the need is everywhere. we have children in all of our schools who need school supplies. it's just at the beginning of the year. we keep some of the supplies back to replenish throughout the year." for a list of stuff the bus locations...head over to our website. w-t-h-i-tv
