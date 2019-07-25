Speech to Text for Miracle Treat Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

one national chain is doing its part to give a miracle to children in need. today is "miracle treat day" at dairy queen. all day long...dairy queen will donate at least one dollar from every blizzard sale. that money will go to childrens hospital around the country. that includes riley hospital for children in terre haute. news 10 spoke with the general manger of the dairy queen on davis drive in terre haute. she says she hopes lots of people stop by. "it's for a good cause and who doesn't like ice cream. you can also support childrens hospitals by childrens support you can also support childrens support you can also you can also support childrens hospitals by purchasing a miracle balloon at the