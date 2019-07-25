Speech to Text for Gaming commission accepting Vigo County casino application

is not final. the indiana gaming commission is now accepting applications for casinos to operate in vigo county. news 10 got documents from the gaming commission earlier today confirming this. those documents highlighted guidelines for casinos interested in relocating. it outlined a 50 thousand dollar application fee.. it also mentioned the deadline to apply will be december 1st of this year. we've told you "spectacle entertainment" has showed interest in coming to vigo county. before any of this can happen, vigo county voters would need to pass a referendum in november