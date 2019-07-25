Speech to Text for Vigo County's new school busses

"the new school year".. is right around the corner.. and "local school districts" are making sure your students will get "to" and "from" school "safely". "the vigo county school corporation" is rolling-out "17"-brand new buses. in this "safety alert".. news 10's "richard solomon" is "live" "at the bus garage". he gives us "an inside look" at the buses. /////// this is one of the new buses. the school corporation has 17 new ones. you'll see them on the roads at the start of the new school year. the school corportation replaces a portion of its bus fleet every 12 years. these are "front engine buses". the school corporation is saving about 20-thousand dollars per bus. that's compared to older models. but-- that doesn't mean they're any less safe. they're just built more efficiently. these new buses also have "stop arm cameras". they will be able to snap a pictures of cars that pass while "the bus stop arm" is out. bill riley...director of communications for the school corporation...says this is a safety investment. //// ////// "one of the biggest things we are concerned about with transportation is the security of our children /// these are safer buses they are focused on the stop arm camera i think that's the big feature of this year's buses and we're able to do that significant cost savings" ///////// coming up at 6 i'll take you on a tour on one of the buses... i'll also talk more about some of the technology featured on them. reporting live in vigo county im news 10's richard solomon back to you. ///////