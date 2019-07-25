Clear

On My Way Pre-K sign-ups underway

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 5:59 PM
Updated: Jul 25, 2019 5:59 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

fall". "on my way pre-k".. is now enrolling children "all across the hoosier state". and your time to act.. is "right now"! "indiana" recently expanded "the kick-start program".. allowing more families to participate "at no charge". "eligibility requirements" include: "that certain income levels" must be met by the family. "the child" must be "4"-years-old by august 1st.. and starting kindergarten "in the 20-20.. 20-21 school year". and.. parents or, guardians must be working, going to school, or, attending job training. to learn more "about this program".. or, to fill-out an application.. go
