Work underway to repair Clinton restaurant after 2018 fire

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 5:28 PM
Updated: Jul 25, 2019 5:28 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Work underway to repair Clinton restaurant after 2018 fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

has been made. "work".. is finally being done.. on a restaurant destroyed by fire "last fall". you may recall.. "the taco bell.. k-f-c restaurant".. "in clinton".. caught fire "last september". "the inside of the building".. was considered "a total loss". "today".. "news 10" stopped by the property. and we've learned.. "that the business" has been sold to an existing "yum brand franchise owner". when finished.. it will only re-open "as a taco bell". "an opening date" has yet to be
