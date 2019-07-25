Clear
Crumbling Casey building to be torn down

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 5:27 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

we have "new details" for you at this hour.. about "an old building".. that's on it's last leg "in casey, illinois". at a recent "town meeting".. it was decided.. that "the building" located "near west main street" and "northwes 1st street".. will be torn down "completely". "the structure" started to fall apart "about a week ago". "news 10" spoke with the mayor today. he told us.. "maulding excavating" will be taking down the building. and hopefully, their work will start "sometime next week" /// ////// " there will be onlookers you know there will be curiosity seekers and i understand that because that's an old building and a lot of people hate to see the old buildings go but they also know it's just kind of the facts of life to those 100 year old buildings" /////// "the mayor says".. there have been talks about needing "some more parking downtown". and this site "could" be a possibility to fix that. but no decision
