Speech to Text for Crumbling Casey building to be torn down

we have "new details" for you at this hour.. about "an old building".. that's on it's last leg "in casey, illinois". at a recent "town meeting".. it was decided.. that "the building" located "near west main street" and "northwes 1st street".. will be torn down "completely". "the structure" started to fall apart "about a week ago". "news 10" spoke with the mayor today. he told us.. "maulding excavating" will be taking down the building. and hopefully, their work will start "sometime next week" /// ////// " there will be onlookers you know there will be curiosity seekers and i understand that because that's an old building and a lot of people hate to see the old buildings go but they also know it's just kind of the facts of life to those 100 year old buildings" /////// "the mayor says".. there have been talks about needing "some more parking downtown". and this site "could" be a possibility to fix that. but no decision