Speech to Text for Vermillion County man gets high and crashes into Burger King, police allege

being a police officer. susie.. back to you ////// "a cayuga man".. is arrested.. after crashing his truck "into a burger king". it happened around "11"-o'clock "last night". "police say".. "20"-year-old "tyler dickerson".. drove his truck "into the burger king" "at mcclures gas station" in cayuga. "police say".. "the building" received "significant damage". "officers" later learned "that dickerson" and his passenger had been smoking marijuana before the accident. "dickerson" was arrested.. and then booked "into the vermillion county jail" on a "9"-thousand-dollar bond.