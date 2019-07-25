Speech to Text for Police officer shortage impacts departments

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"police officer shortages".. have plagued "police departments" across the country. in fact.. "a survey last month".. found "66"-percent of departments.. are seeing "a noticeable drop in applications". "terre haute".. is no exception. news 10's "dominic miranda".. spoke with officers. he joins us now.. here in studio.. to tell us "why this is such a problem". ////// susie. . . those officers stressed to me this isn't just a local problem. i spoke with terre haute public information officer ryan adamson. he said its not just a lack of applicants. .. they need qualified applicants. adamson thinks it may be a millenial trend. he says the biggest problems with applicants are excessive drug use.. excessive debt.. and people not wanting to work the long hours that come with the job. applicants are also not finishing the application process both he and sergeant "matt ames" with the indiana state police say it's a troubling trend. ///// "i believe nationwide police agencies are just down, whether it's here at vigo county sheriff's department. . . terre haute police department. . . nationwide we are just actively down." /// "we are getting the applicants. but what we are not getting is people to show up for the testing and then continue the paperwork after that." ///// for example.. last february t-h-p-d had 253 total applicants. out of those 253.. 87 showed up the day of the physical and written tests. and only 35 passed those two tests. coming up at 6.. i'll tell you how "you" can apply.. and the payoff of