Speech to Text for Issues in Bicknell

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

be scheduled "at a later date". "an investigation" continues at this hour.. "on a child neglect case" out of martin county. that's according "to indiana state police". now.. we've been in communication with authorities "late this afternoon". "they say".. details surrounding this investigation are "not" being released just yet. that includes.. "the condition of the child". as soon as that information is released.. we will pass it along to you. there's new developments to share with you at this hour.. regarding "a wabash valley police chief" "put on leave". bicknell police chief "terry stremming".. has been charged "with battery against a public safety official". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. talked "with bicknell's mayor today". he tells us.. what "the city" is doing "about stremming's charges". /////// /////// "bicknell police chief terry stremming has now been offically charged with a felony. coming along with that charge the city of bicknell has now taken action of it's own." bicknell's board of public works and safety met in a special session earlier thursday morning. the group discussed chief stremming's status at the department. stremming had previously been on paid administrative leave. now that he's been formally charged.. the board has placed stremming on unpaid administrative leave. stremming is charged with battery against a public safety official. this charge stems from an incident in april. court documents say stremming had an altercation with an employee at the knox county prosecutor's office. during the incident.. police say stremming put his hands on an investigator and tried to push her out the way. bicknell mayor thomas estabrook says his officewill continue to monitor the case. "we continue to watch. once the, of course obviously the judicial process will play out. and how that, once a verdict is rendered we would take any appropriate action thereafter." "there has been some concern among residents about the status of the police department. at the top of the hour i'll sit down with bicknell's mayor to talk about the police department and where it goes from here. in bicknell, gary brian news 10." ////////