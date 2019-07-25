Clear

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Jul 25, 2019
Updated: Jul 25, 2019 12:24 PM
it'll be another afternoon filled with sunshine, low humidity and temps in the low 80s. then, clear and cool again tonight, a low at 59. back to summer tomorrow: mostly sunny, and a high at 87. clear again tomorrow night, a low at 65. sunny on saturday with temperatures nearing 90 degrees. next rain chance arrives monday.
Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Another sunny day! Still nice.
