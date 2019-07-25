Speech to Text for Thursday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it'll be another afternoon filled with sunshine, low humidity and temps in the low 80s. then, clear and cool again tonight, a low at 59. back to summer tomorrow: mostly sunny, and a high at 87. clear again tomorrow night, a low at 65. sunny on saturday with temperatures nearing 90 degrees. next rain chance arrives monday.