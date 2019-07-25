Clear

Midnight River Run Saturday @ Fairbanks Park

Pre-registration ends a 11:59pm on July 26th, all proceeds goes towards college scholarships.

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 11:31 AM
Updated: Jul 25, 2019 12:15 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

river run on saturday. the midnight river run will be held on saturday july 27th, 2019 at fairbanks park. all proceeds from the midnight river run goes toward college scholarships. *please note, this is the first year this race will be held on a saturday night instead of a friday night* the midnight river run is a 1 mile run/walk or a 5k run/walk. please note, this is a night race. the 1 mile starts at 10:50 p.m. and the 5k starts at 11:15 p.m. if you are registering without a shirt, pre-without a shirt, pre- registration ends at july registration shirt, pre-registration ends at july 26th at 11:59 p.m. (online only) each year the midnight river each year the only) p.m. (online only) each year the midnight river run includes a high school team event were schools can compete as a group to win money for their school running program. each team must consist of at least four members. high school awards for both girls and boys. the four fastest times from each team will be used for the team placement. team members are eligible for individual
