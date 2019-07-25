Speech to Text for Bringing history to life: A new virtual exhibit at Candles Holocaust Museum

be introduced. it's been more than a week since the "candles holocaust museum" re-opened in terre haute. that's following the loss of survivor... eva kor. but people... are still learning from her... even after her death. that's through a holographic recording of eva.... it allows visitors to ask her a range of questions...while feeling like you're really with eva. you're really with eva. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live from the candles museum this morning. she has more on how this exhibit works. the exhibit was made so that we could speak with survivors while we had the chance. with eva's passing...the exhibit allows visitors to continue to share hear story. i can tell you, the hologram makes you feel like you're really there with her. take a look at this video. you can see how realistic the visuals are. visitors can enter the room...click on the remote... and ask indivdualized questions. you can ask her about her time in auschwitz.. and even her favorite color. there's also the option to speak with other survivors. the entire program was designed to educate..and continue her legacy. "it's just important to be able to ask those questions. it makes it more personal it's a connection with the 75 year old history.you can still come in and get a sense of who she is and what she was like a week after her death or a year after her death. " that's not all the museum has in store. they hope to build two more museums in the indiana area. for now, come check out virtual eva and ask her some questions. reporting live in th, jk, news