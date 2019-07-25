Clear

Bringing history to life: A new virtual exhibit at Candles Holocaust Museum

Bringing history to life: A new virtual exhibit at Candles Holocaust Museum

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 8:10 AM
Updated: Jul 25, 2019 8:10 AM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Bringing history to life: A new virtual exhibit at Candles Holocaust Museum

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

be introduced. it's been more than a week since the "candles holocaust museum" re-opened in terre haute. that's following the loss of survivor... eva kor. but people... are still learning from her... even after her death. that's through a holographic recording of eva.... it allows visitors to ask her a range of questions...while feeling like you're really with eva. you're really with eva. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live from the candles museum this morning. she has more on how this exhibit works. the exhibit was made so that we could speak with survivors while we had the chance. with eva's passing...the exhibit allows visitors to continue to share hear story. i can tell you, the hologram makes you feel like you're really there with her. take a look at this video. you can see how realistic the visuals are. visitors can enter the room...click on the remote... and ask indivdualized questions. you can ask her about her time in auschwitz.. and even her favorite color. there's also the option to speak with other survivors. the entire program was designed to educate..and continue her legacy. "it's just important to be able to ask those questions. it makes it more personal it's a connection with the 75 year old history.you can still come in and get a sense of who she is and what she was like a week after her death or a year after her death. " that's not all the museum has in store. they hope to build two more museums in the indiana area. for now, come check out virtual eva and ask her some questions. reporting live in th, jk, news
Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Another sunny day! Still nice.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bringing history to life: A new virtual exhibit at Candles Holocaust Museum

Image

7.25 Morning Weather

Image

The Kindness Rock Movement

Image

Buy a Blizzard, help a great cause

Image

Local organization starts planning for the holiday season

Image

3rd grade student creates pillows for cancer patients

Image

City and county workers take part in high voltage safety demonstration

Image

#GlitterLikeOaklee

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

'Make a budget and plan it, so when school does start we're ready..' local mother prepares for list

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather