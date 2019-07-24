Speech to Text for The Kindness Rock Movement

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more than more than twice as many people die by suicide in indiana than by homicide. that's a startling statistic.. a group right here in the wabash valley is bringing attention to the stigma on suicide. "for someone like me who has survived it there is some shame there is some why didn't i see this coming?" today -- the lost and found suicide prevention coalition had their first "kindness rock movement" at city hall. they shared words of encouragement.. and a unique way to share resources. news 10's sarah lehman was there. she joins us now live in front of city hall with more of their story. patrece... earlier today about a hundred people gathered here in front of city hall to talk about suicide prevention. they had tables full of these rocks... this one says you are loved...others said smile or we care. and the back of each one is this number. it's something the group here is hoping can change someone's life. "we want to spread around as much kindness as we can to prevent suicide." suicide rates across the nation and in indiana are growing every year. according the center for disesease control indiana ranked 25th nationally for suicides. "say that it is okay. that we do have these problems that we may struggle with depression or anxiety and get that out there so that others can seek help when my daughter didnt ." mental health america and lost and found suicide prevention coalition hosted their first rock kindness movement. they had different groups and agencies across the wabash valley paint rocks. each one had something motivational or inspiring painted on the front. but when you turn it around -- they had the suicide help text number. "if someone were to be walking along through the park just trying to catch their breath because they're having a bad day and they find this say they turn it over and they're like there is help. leah piper lost her daughter to suicide four years ago she says this could change lives. "there is light. i can get help. you know i've struggled with this too long maybe god put this in my way and put this in this area for a reason" the crowd wednesday shows how many people in the valley are going through some of the same struggles. piper says that is a huge step in the right direction. "it's okay. and you're not alone and other people struggle with it too. that's all that matters." you're going to be able to see these rocks all across the wabash valley. the big thing they want people to know is they only have one life and that everyone is important. they hope with these small acts of kindness they can bring the rate of suicide down. reporting live in terre haute i'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you.