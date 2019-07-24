Speech to Text for Local organization starts planning for the holiday season

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tv dot com. back to you. we're still in the month of july...but already one local organization is looking ahead to the christmas season. catholic charities in terre haute is holding a sock and underwear drive. it begins tomorrow and will last through the 26th. the organization is only taking brand new pieces of clothing. you'll be able to drop off your donations at locations across vigo county. organizers say the donations will fill the catholic charities christmas store this holiday season. "we had about 350 families last year who received brand new clothing including socks and underwear for every individual in their household. they received personal hygiene products. children received a toy or something special. it really is just meant to help them get a little brighter christmas." for a list of places you can drop off your donations... head over to our website. w-t-h-i-tv dot