Speech to Text for 3rd grade student creates pillows for cancer patients

one little girl is supporting patients at "hux cancer center" in their fight against cancer. she's taken on a special project to help cancer patients. news 10's tilly marlatt met with young abbi...as she dropped off her latest creations. < pkg till} abbi zamani is going into third grade at van duyn elementary school. she knows the hardships of cancer all too well... her mother, carli, is undergoing treatment at hux. abbi hopes a pillow can make treatment a little easier. abbi walks through the front door of the oncology floor with a bag full of hand made pillows. this is the latest group of pillows she has sewn by hand. she creates the pillows with her grandma. each pillow takes her about an hour to make. "i just like all the pillows because it just reminds me that everyone needs to be comfortable" abbi's pillows go in a basket by the front door of the infusion room. every patient that walks through the door can pick up a pillow. "i like to let people know that i love them and that they can fight cancer." the people who meet abbi say she's leaving a big impact on them. "honestly it melts your heart.// especially someone so young who has such kindness and empathy and compassion in their heart. and wanting to take her time to make these for the patients and then come in and hand them out and see the joy and smiles on their faces." registered nurse amanda mouck says abbi's kindness is an example for others. "i would say a lot of kids have a lot to learn from this little girl. and hoping that even kids her age are watching this and can find this to give and help others that need help and need such kindness that need kindness and love when they are going through something like this." abbi will be heading back to school in a few weeks, but she plans to continue making pillows. "i choose different fabrics and it reminds me of different things so i choose those that way i know that when i'm making the pillows my family is with me." hats and gloves, and now pillows, are a few common donations at hux cancer center. you can donate to patients. amanda mouck says visit the receptionist on the second floor. then, an infusion room nurse will collect your items.