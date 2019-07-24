Speech to Text for #GlitterLikeOaklee

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

////// "there's not a day that's going to go by that we're not going to think about her." ////// loosing a child in a terrible accident.. is hard to imagine.. but.. that's "the harsh reality" for "1"-wabash valley family. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. tells us.. how they're taking "a painful moment".. and turning it into " positive for the community." ////// "december first 2018. it's a date that one family here in loogootee will never forget. it's the date they lost their daughter, 4 year old oaklee carlilse" there are seven kids in the carlisle family. you would think that four year old oaklee carlisle would have to fight for attention. but it was her compassion that made a mark on her family. "she, from having all the older siblings was very smart, did all the things that they did. so she could fit in with every group." when it was time to get a new baby brother, it was oaklee who was there to help. "when i was in labor she didn't sit in the room. she had to walk the halls for hours upon hours." she had a big heart and a lot of love to give. but last december...everything changed. "we were going to go to the movies. and we get a call on the way there. that she had been hit. and i lost it. i freaked out." oaklee was killed after being hit by a car in washington. it devastated her friends and family. "it wrecked me. i couldn't move from that spot. i was stuck there. i cried in the parking lot for probably forty five minutes." but from that dark moment came a movement. family friend suzzanne fluet started the group "glitter like oaklee." "i'm just going to put it all on a little card, order some business cards, and have something to hand out with it." the cards explain oaklee's story. but the cards are accompanied with a random act of kindness. from buying a lunch to mowing a lawn...each act helps to carrying oaklee's compassion and love. "you know all it takes is one small act to save you know someone. it could save someone's life. from one act of kindness." "at the top of the hour i'll have how you can get involved in the glitter like oaklee movement. in loogootee, gary brian news 10." //////