Speech to Text for Wednesday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight another nice night is in store for us. expect a mostly clear sky, with a light breeze helping overnight lows to drop to 58. then tomorrow, another nice day in the valley. sunshine, but not too humid. day time highs staying mild at 81. tomorrow night looking like tonight does. mostly clear, but a bit warmer with lows down to 60. expect sunshine through the weekend.